Ugly Airport Riot Erupts After Massive Flight Cancellations

Stop us if you've heard this before: people are having a brutal time flying .

The latest fiasco? A huge brawl broke out at Florida's Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on Monday after passengers became fed up Spirit Airlines canceled multiple flights. Specifically, Spirit axed about 300 flights over the last week.

Things took a turn for the nasty (note the NSFW language) when passengers on a plane marched off and headed to a ticket counter where other people stood waiting.

One women explained to CNN what happened:

Everyone was already aggravated about flight delays and the ridiculousness of standing in such a long line for hours, which Spirit Airlines did nothing to help, and then in walks these people off their flight raising a ruckus (and) cussing and screaming and they went straight to the counter.

Three people were arrested and there are no reported injuries in this latest black eye to the airline industry, which desperately needs some good PR .

Spirit put out a statement laying blame squarely at the feet of the pilots , with whom they are trying to negotiate a contract. "We are shocked and saddened to see the videos of what took place at Fort Lauderdale–Hollywood International Airport this evening. This is a result of unlawful labor activity by some Spirit pilots designed to disrupt Spirit operations for our customers by canceling multiple flights across our network."

Take a look at some other angles from the madness below.