Is this the summer you finally check a few things off your bucket list? Have you ever wanted to learn more about the great outdoors? Ladies, this Saturday, June 24 from 9:00 AM - 12:00 PM, you're going to have a chance to try kayaking, canoeing, air rifles, outdoor cooking, archery and more! It's Women's Try-it Day at the Outdoor Campus at Sertoma Park.

Grab your girlfriends and have some fun at the Outdoor Campus. The event is free.

Mark your calendar. Saturday, August 5, 2017 is Outdoor University . A free event for the whole family.

See Also: