Air Fryer Low Fat, Low Carb Turkey Meatball Recipe

After watching my scale go up gradually for the last two years, I've decided to send that scale back down with my customized weight loss program through Vita Life . The change means I'm looking at new recipes that fit into my healthier eating plan.

While doing some research on turkey meatloaf, I created my own recipe for turkey meatballs using my brand new Christmas gift, an air fryer. This recipe turned out so well even my teenage daughter loved it!

Turkey Meatballs

2 pounds lean ground turkey

2 eggs

3 tablespoons soy sauce or Braggs Liquid Aminos

1 tablespoon Worcestershire Sauce

1 tablespoon parsley

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon onion powder

In a large bowl, add two eggs, all seasonings and whisk together. Add ground turkey and stir. The best way to ensure a thorough blending is to mix by hand. Use hand gloves if desired.

Form meatballs with an ice cream scoop and line up in the air fryer. Bake at 350 degrees for approximately 20-25 minutes, or until an internal meat thermometer reaches 165 degrees. These brown up nicely in the air fryer.

Alternatively, you can bake the meatballs in the oven on a broiler pan at 350 degrees for 30-40 minutes, or until an internal meat thermometer reaches 165 degrees. You may desire to set them under the broiler just before serving for additional browning.