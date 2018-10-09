Agriculture Education Grants Available in South Dakota

The South Dakota Agricultural Foundation (SDAF) is now accepting applications for its annual grant programs.

The SDAF encourages South Dakotans to start thinking about projects in their schools and communities that can empower future ag leaders and professionals.

These grants were developed to demonstrate the importance of rural communities and the value of organizations that work together to improve rural life. Last year, the Foundation awarded grant funding to 23 organizations.

There are two different types of grants. The Building Rural Communities Grant Any 4-H club, FFA or FCCLA chapter in South Dakota can apply.

The other is The Ag Innovators Grant available to the public, nonprofit organizations or an organization or individual working with a verified fiscal sponsor. This is a $500-$10,000 grant opportunity.

Applications must be submitted or postmarked no later than November 15, 2018. Grant awardees will be announced by the end of December.

Grant applications and more information is available online.