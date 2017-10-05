The mass shooting Sunday in Las Vegas has naturally dominated the news all week long. As the story unfolds with authorities trying to figure out the shooters motive, we are exposed to very graphic material.

It has also dominated conversations with others and our minds just thinking about it. It was an act of pure evil, there's no other way to describe it.

Therefore, we have all been exposed to evil. It has overwhelmed our lives from what this mad man did.

Now we must clear out all the bad with acts of kindness. It's a good time to teach our children and everybody around us, that kindness still rules in our world.

Let's go to work right now, all of us, and be kind to someone today. If you are wondering what you could do, see 101 ideas.