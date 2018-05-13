ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani had four pitches that were all doing terrible things to the Minnesota Twins. The two-way sensation got five consecutive strikeouts at one point while he pitched into the seventh inning of another dominant performance.

Although the Los Angeles Angels couldn't do enough against the Twins' own rookie pitching star to get a win for Ohtani, they made sure to end their series with a celebration anyway.

After Ohtani racked up 11 strikeouts while yielding only three singles, Zack Cozart delivered a walk-off RBI single in the Angels' 2-1 victory Sunday.

Ohtani again dazzled his home fans while throwing a season-high 103 pitches in his sixth start for the Angels. With his fastball hitting 99 mph and his off-speed pitches plummeting through the strike zone, the Japanese right-hander reached 43 strikeouts for the season, blowing past Bo Belinsky's franchise record for strikeouts in a pitcher's first six games.

Angels manager Mike Scioscia called Ohtani's performance "phenomenal. ... He had both breaking balls working, his slider and his curveball. His splitter was as good as we've seen it, and he got some big outs with his fastball."

Yet Ohtani was denied his fourth win after he left to a standing ovation following Logan Morrison's nine-pitch walk in the seventh. Reliever Cam Bedrosian promptly allowed hits by his first two batters, including pinch-hitter Joe Mauer's tying RBI single.

Although neither got a decision, Fernando Romero joined Ohtani in an entertaining duel at the Big A.

Romero pitched five innings of four-hit ball in his third big-league start as the Twins finished their impressive 10-game road trip with seven wins, but also their major league-worst sixth walk-off defeat.

