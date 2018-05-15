After Over 40 Years in Business, Sioux Falls Music to Close.

I've used Sony Professional headphones since I started in radio over 25 years ago and when I needed to replace them, my first stop was Sioux Falls Music. When I needed a music stand for my niece, I didn't go online, I went to Sioux Falls Music. Not only could you find the gear you were looking for, but they have a knowledgeable staff well-versed in music.

It was a shock to find out that Sioux Falls Music was going to be closing. They made the announcement on their Facebook page earlier this week.

Don Saxton, employee at Sioux Falls Music and local musician, was also a co-worker of mine at one time and still a friend. I reached out to him after I heard the news. He said the business has been in his wife, Barb's, family since 1972. He said the store will close June 23.

The building won't sit empty. Riff City Guitar will open its doors on July 2 at 1209 West 41st Street. Saxton plans to work in the new store, so you'll still see familiar faces. Riff City is also a family-owned music store with guitars, amps and a lot more.

Sioux Falls Music will be having a retiring sale with discounts on almost everything in the store.

See Also: