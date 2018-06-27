After Nearly 12 years, Planters Cheese Balls are Coming Back!

It may be hard to believe but its been nearly 12 years since Planters Cheese Balls were on store shelves. Well, the company has just announced that they are bringing back the popular product for a limited time.

The food snack was discontinued back in 2006 and since then fans have been petitioning Planters to put it back into production. According to USA Today, Planters Head of Brand Building Melanie Huet in a statement released on Tuesday: "We heard many impassioned pleas for us to bring Cheez Balls back over the years and we wanted to give our fans a chance to reunite with their most-missed cheesy snack."

Planters Cheese Balls will be sold for a limited time for only $2 at Walmart and Amazon beginning July 1, 2018. Planters also plans on bringing back Cheez Curls. They will also be available in those retro canisters that we remember from back in the day!

