Storybook land in Aberdeen, South Dakota has been a main attraction in the state for many years. A place where families can explore a world of imagination inspired by familiar nursery rhymes such as Humpty Dumpty and Hickory Dickory Dock.

Now the popular entertainment site is opening its 42nd anniversary on Friday (April 20) at 10:00 AM. The park was set to open up on the 15th, but was delayed due to weather.

If you've never been there before, it’s quite an attraction. You can stroll down the yellow brick road, visit Dorothy’s Farmstead and Munchkin Land, or slide down Jack and Jill's Hill. Beginning May 25, the Oz Carousel, Wizard’s Balloon Ride, Storybook Land Train and the Humpty Dumpty Roller Coaster and concession Stands will be open for the summer season. As always admission is free but some rides charge a small fee.

For more information go to aberdeen.sd.us or call (605) 626-7015.

A new shaded structure has been added in the north half of the castle over the seating and performance areas.

