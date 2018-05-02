After 108 Years, Boy Scouts Is Changing Its Name

For the past 108 years, Boy Scouts of America has had more than 2.4 million youths join there organization each year and nearly one million volunteers. Now those numbers are about to increase because with girls now being added and with that a name change.

According to St. Louis Post Dispatch, The organization on Wednesday announced a new name for its Boy Scouts program: Scouts BSA. The change will take effect next February.

Just to clarify, the group will still be called Boy Scouts of America. The Program will be changed to Scouts BSA for 11- to 17-year-olds. As for Cub Scouts, that name will remain the same. Boy Scouts of America chief executive Michael Surbaugh said in a statement:

As we enter a new era for our organization, it is important that all youth can see themselves in Scouting in every way possible, that is why it is important that the name for our Scouting program for older youth remain consistent with the single name approach used for the Cub Scouts."

The rebranding of the Boy Scouts program is paired with a new ad campaign — "Scout Me In" — designed to appeal to both boys and girls. So far, more than 3,000 girls have joined roughly 170 Cub Scout packs.

See Also: