It's the beautiful smiles and enchanting voices of The African Children's Choir that bring people back time and again to see their performances.

The choir, featuring children's songs, traditional spirituals and gospel music, will be in concert on Friday, August 18, 7:00 PM at Celebrate Community Church in Sioux Falls.

The choir is made up of children from seven African countries: Uganda, Kenya, Rwanda, Sudan, Nigeria, Ghana and South Africa. Their musical program has educated over 50,000 children and had a positive impact on over 100,000 children and their families.

Concerts are free and a free-will offering is taken at the performance to support African Children's Choir programs, such as education, care and relief and development programs. The African Children's Choir is a nonprofit humanitarian and relief organization.

