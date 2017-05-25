Affordable Housing Public Hearings Scheduled in Sioux Falls

Sioux Falls is looking for your ideas and input regarding affordable housing in our city.

Two opportunities to provide your input have been scheduled in a meeting room at the Downtown Library on May 31, 2017 at 2:30 PM and again at 5:30 PM.

Les Kinstad, Affordable Housing Division describes the goal of the meeting.

"The purpose of each hearing is to obtain comments from residents, agencies, and other interested parties on unmet housing and community needs in Sioux Falls." said Kinstad.

"This input will be used in the development of the City’s priorities for the 2018 Annual Action Plan, which will be submitted to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) on or before November 15, 2017 ."

As a plan is developed, funding sources will be identified and how it can be used to best meet the needs of residents of Sioux Falls.

For more information on the meetings, contact the Sioux Falls Affordable Housing Division at 367-8177.

