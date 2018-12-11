Adventureland in Iowa Building a $6 Million Roller Coaster

If you are the person who loves the speed and thrill of riding a roller coaster, then have I got news for you. Adventureland in Altoona, Iowa is planning on building a new $6 million roller coaster that will reach speeds of 40 mph and over 50 feet in height.

According to the DesMoinesRegister , the spinning coaster is going to be called "The Phoenix" and will open in June. It will feature a four-seat car that spins 360 degrees as it goes up and down hills. Construction will start in late February.

And while you are at the park, grab yourself one of their newest sandwiches from last year, the monster burger which consists more than a pound of meat: two 3-ounce burger patties, a 7-ounce breaded pork tenderloin, a 5-ounce breaded chicken breast and 4 ounces of slab bacon. Along with four slices of American cheese, chili, cheese sauce, mac and cheese fritters, and jalapeno poppers all for $18. It actually takes a wooden skewer to hold.

The park is set to open in April of 2019.