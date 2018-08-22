If you have been enjoying those adult summer volleyball leagues and want to continue your socializing through the winter months then the Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation Department has more heart-pumping leagues set for you.

First up the volleyball will move indoors for men's, women's and coed leagues. Registration deadline is 5 p.m., Friday, October 12.

The Sunday coed volleyball registration deadline is 5:00 PM Friday, December 14. The organizational meetings for all volleyball leagues will be held at 6:00 PM Tuesday, September 25.

Moving to the hardwood the men’s and women’s basketball registration deadline is 5:00 PM Friday, October 19. And there will be a men's “Call Your Own” league this year.

The organizational meeting for all basketball leagues will be held at 6:00 PM, Wednesday, October 10.

For all of these leagues you and your teammates can now access the registration portal at register.siouxfallsparks.org .

