Adult Sports Leagues Now Open for Registration in Sioux Falls
If you have been enjoying those adult summer volleyball leagues and want to continue your socializing through the winter months then the Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation Department has more heart-pumping leagues set for you.
First up the volleyball will move indoors for men's, women's and coed leagues. Registration deadline is 5 p.m., Friday, October 12.
The Sunday coed volleyball registration deadline is 5:00 PM Friday, December 14. The organizational meetings for all volleyball leagues will be held at 6:00 PM Tuesday, September 25.
Moving to the hardwood the men’s and women’s basketball registration deadline is 5:00 PM Friday, October 19. And there will be a men's “Call Your Own” league this year.
The organizational meeting for all basketball leagues will be held at 6:00 PM, Wednesday, October 10.
For all of these leagues you and your teammates can now access the registration portal at register.siouxfallsparks.org.
