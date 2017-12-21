Adoption Day Celebration

Every once in a while you meet an angel. That angel has come in the form of a single mom, Cathijo McGee, who reaches her hands out to children in the foster system and offers them a permanent home. See what adoption day is like for this growing family.

When you enter the McGee family home, you can literally feel the love. It's a glorious, busy, welcoming, sometimes chaotic whirlwind of friends and family. I am honored to be a part of their lives. Cathijo has nine children. If you ask which are natural born or adopted, they will respond, "Love is louder than DNA."