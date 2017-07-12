How would you like your footwear to be as unique as the state you call home?

Adweek reports that athletic shoe giant Adidas has teamed up with the lifestyle website Refinery29 to have ten artists let their creativity flow on creating Adidas UltraBOOST X sneakers depicting the cultures, landscapes, and landmarks from each of the 50 United States.

For South Dakota, Refinery29 chose Mari Orr , a Chicago-based self described 'chemist-turned-artist', to create a shoe inspired by the Mount Rushmore State.

Adidas/Mari Orr

What do you think?

To me it looks like the Black Hills mounted on a breaded chicken breast. But what do I know?

The one-of-kind shoes were auctioned off to help Women Win , an organization that helps girls worldwide build leadership skills and address gender equity through sport.

Adidas is calling the project the “BOOST the Nation” collection.

See Also: