Miss Kitty would be very upset if I brought home another cat. She likes being an only child. But, if I had the room and resources, I would adopt every single cat at the Sioux Falls Area Humane Society.

There are too many cats at the Sioux Falls Area Humane Society and they need to find homes. Cats are easy to take care of and like all animals, they love you unconditionally.

July 1-3 and 5-8, the Sioux Falls Area Humane Society is hosting a Freedom Felines Adoption Event. When anyone 44 years of age or older adopts any cat, kitten or senior cat, they'll pay only a $44 adoption fee. This offer is also good for anyone who presents a valid military ID. You'll also receive a free gift with adoption. This is valid for the first 44 Freedom Felines adoptions. The Sioux Falls Humane Society will be closed on July 4th, 2017.

Take a look at all of the adorable cats looking for a furever home here.