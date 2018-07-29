Growing up in South Dakota you see a lot more purple football fans, than green and yellow. The love for the Minnesota Vikings in this area usually comes with a strong dislike of the Green Bay Packers.

When I was growing up the basement of our house was referred to as The Packer Room . My dad has been a Green Bay Packers fan since he was a kid, so having a room, Lambeau Field carpet included dedicated to the team was just how we grew up.

The 2018 FCA Breakfast of Champions will feature guest speaker Adam Timmerman in Brookings August 7th.

From the Brookings Area Fellowship of Christian Athletes Facebook Page:

Our 2018 FCA Breakfast of Champions will be Tuesday, August 7th. We're excited to have former Jackrabbit and 2x Super Bowl Champion Adam Timmerman as our featured speaker. Tickets are $15 or $120 for a reserved table of 8 and can be picked up at the Brookings FCA Office or by calling 605-692-7072. Admission to this event is free for Middle School/High School/College student-athletes, coaches and teams. Please contact the FCA Office to RSVP.

For more info on the event check out their Facebook page.

