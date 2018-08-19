Actor From New Version of The Little Mermaid Coming to Mitchell

Some people hunt antlered beings, or feathered creatures, but I feel like I am a hunter of a different sorts. I prefer to hunt incredible stories.

I look for interesting written stories in books, songs, movies, and anywhere someone has crafted the adventure of storytelling.

It feels like a hunt at times, because you can't just post up at a movie theater and hope they come to you.

Over the years I have been able to count on the Logan Luxury 5 Cinema bringing some great stories.

I don't have a problem taking the drive over to Mitchell if it means the possibility of catching a great story.

I have to credit the Logan Luxury 5 Cinema for bringing a couple gems to their theatres that I've enjoyed.

Last year I made the drive to Mitchell with some family to see Neither Wolf Nor Dog .

Neither Wolf Nor Dog was filmed in South Dakota, but only saw limited theater space in it's home state. I would highly recommend tracking this one down for any fellow movie lovers.

From watching the trailer of the new live action version of The Little Mermaid , I don't think I'm in this stories target audience.

I am sure The Little Mermaid will find no shortage of young hearts and minds to entertain, and an opportunity to meet one of the actors.

Fans have a chance to meet actor and producer Armando Gutierrez from the new live action movie when he makes an appearance at the Logan Luxury 5 Cinema .

For showtimes of the new live action version of The Little Mermaid coming soon to Logan Luxury 5 Cinema check out their website .

See Also: