Active Shooter Preparedness Seminars to Be Held in Sioux Falls

With all the news lately about church and school shootings, have you ever wondered how you would react if something like that ever happened where you work? If so, there's a seminar scheduled for Tuesday April 17 you may want to consider attending.

The South Dakota Hotel and Lodging Association is hosting an Active Shooter Preparedness Seminar at the SpringHill Suites by Marriott located at 4304 West Empire Place, near the Empire Mall. The seminar will run from 9:00 AM to 12:00 Noon.

The goal of the seminar is to enhance awareness of, and response to, an active shooter event. The hope is that the discussion will foster more communication between business owners and operators and local emergency response teams.

Topics scheduled to be discussed include communication and planning for employees, developing an emergency action plan, recognizing behavioral indicators and coordinating with first responders.

Leading the discussion will be Scott L. Davis, MBA. He's with the Department of Homeland Security's Office of Infrastructure Protection. To reserve a space at the seminar go to the South Dakota Housing and Lodging Association website .

A more in-depth discussion of the topic is scheduled for Thursday April 26 at the Sioux Falls Convention Center. That one is being sponsored by the South Dakota Department of Public Safety as well as Homeland Security and runs from 8:30 AM until 4:00 PM. For more information on the extended class, go to the Homeland Security website .

Source: South Dakota Housing and Lodging Association, Homeland Security

