Active Generations Car and Motorcycle Show

Active Generations in Sioux Falls is celebrating their 50th Anniversary with a Classic car and motorcycle show . Seeing those perfectly designed dashes on a vintage 50's car and all that shiny chrome is bound to bring back some good memories.

Along with the cool cars and bikes, food trucks will line the lot for this family event, Thursday September 13 from 5:00 to 7:00 PM. Registration forms are available on their website for vehicles manufactured anytime from the 1900's to the 1980's.

Active Generations offers social gatherings, learning sessions on anything from computers to ballroom dancing, and just about anything else that would be fun for the 50 plus generations. They describe their goals to enrich the lives of seniors. "Active Generations is a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting positive aging for adults. We provide social, physical, educational and outreach programs that enhance our members’ lives and our communities."

