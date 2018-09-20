Absentee Voting Begins for South Dakota General Election
Does it seem like you just went to the polls to vote? Here we go again.
The South Dakota General Election is set for Tuesday, November 6 and absentee voting will begin for registered voters in South Dakota on Friday, September 21.
Before voting absentee there are a few things you should know.
Registered voters can vote in person at their County Auditor’s office by bringing a photo Identification Card such as:
- a South Dakota driver's license or nondriver identification card
- a passport or an identification card issued by an agency of the United States government
- a tribal identification card
- a current student identification card issued by a high school or an accredited institution of higher education, including a university, college, or technical school, located within the State of South Dakota.
If a voter does not have a photo ID, they must be given the option to sign a personal identification affidavit and vote a regular ballot.
Voters wishing to vote absentee by mail must fill out an absentee ballot application and have their signature notarized or provide a copy of their photo identification. Voters must mail or turn this application into their County Auditor’s office. The deadline to submit an absentee ballot application is Monday, November 5th at 5:00 pm local time.
South Dakota voters may check their voter registration, find their polling locations, track their absentee ballot application and view their sample ballot at https://vip.sdsos.gov/VIPLogin.aspx.