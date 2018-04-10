Aberdeen Businessman Sentenced to Prison on Drug Charges

ABERDEEN, S.D. (AP) — An Aberdeen businessman who admitted to keeping methamphetamine in the basement of his downtown pawn shop has been sentenced to serve five years in prison.

Police in October 2016 raided what was then called Aberdeen Pawn and seized about 5 ½ ounces of meth. Prosecutors say that's about a 70-day supply of the drug. Judge Tony Portra said that indicated an intent to distribute.

Fifty-one-year-old store owner Silas Wilson pleaded guilty earlier this year to possessing meth and ingesting the drug. He said he is an addict, and not a dealer.

The American News reports that Wilson was sentenced Monday. In addition to the prison time he was ordered to pay $208 in fines and fees.

The business has since changed its name to Aberdeen Retail.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

See Also: