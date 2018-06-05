Abandoned Children Write Savage Obituary for Deceased Mother
A pair of adult siblings whose mother left them in scandal as children wrote a savage obituary for her after she passed.
The deceased, Kathleen Dehmlow, was apparently slammed by her first two children for allegedly leaving them after being impregnated from her husband's brother.
The obituary appeared on Legacy.com but has since been taken down. If this whole thing is true it's one hell of a grudge, but one I wholeheartedly understand if the story told is true.
The text of the obituary read:
Kathleen Dehmlow (Schunk) was born on March 19, 1938 to Joseph and Getrude Schunk of Wabasso.
She married Dennis Dehmlow at St. Anne's in Wabasso in 1957 and had two children Gina and Jay.
In 1962 she became pregnant by her husband's brother Lyle Dehmlow and moved to California.
She abandoned her children, Gina and Jay, who were then raised by her parents in Clements, Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Schunk.
She passed away on May 31, 2018 in Springfield and will now face judgement. She will not be missed by Gina and Jay, and they understand that this world is a better place without her.
