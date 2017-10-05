Sioux Falls Dad Arrested in Abandoned Baby Case

Sioux Falls Police say a dad has been charged with leaving his two and a half month old son in a car seat outside Faith Family Church.

"It turned out the parents came in Tuesday morning to report that they were missing their child. We had detectives talk to them," explained Sioux Falls Police Department Public Information Officer Sam Clemens.

"After we pieced everything together an arrest warrant was issued for the dad. We believe the child was left outside in a car seat around 2:45 PM on Monday afternoon and it was Tuesday morning before the infant was found."

Clemens says the baby boy was discovered by church employees.

"After that the parents actually came down to the police department to report that their child was missing."

The child was left outside for 13 hours.

"The temperature got down to about 54 degrees that night. Of course there was quite a bit of rain as well. The woman that found the infant actually has a baby of her own. She was able to get the child changed into some dry clothes. The infant was doing surprisingly well considering he had been outside all night."

Clemens says 38-year-old Ronald Harrison Jr. was arrested after being charged with felony abuse or cruelty to a minor and a misdemeanor count of contributing to the abuse or cruelty to a minor.

