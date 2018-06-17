Aaron Watson to Ft. Randall Casino for July Show!

The Friday before Fathers Day I got a chance to catch up with Aaron Watson. He was taking a few minutes to relax before a show outside of Boise, Idaho. There is something about Country Artists, they are on time! My first question was Wrist Watch, Pocket Watch or Fitbit. His response, 'Cell Phone Brother, it keeps me on time!'

This is the third or so time I had a chance to visit with Aaron, and it's always a treat. I asked if he was superstitious, after all he's set to play a show at Ft. Randall Casino just West of Wagner, South Dakota on Friday the 13th of July. He said, I don't think so, might try to get a Black Jack, instead of worrying about a Black Cat while I'm there.

Aaron Watson is a favorite for what I call our Pearl Snap Shirt Wearing fans in Kickin' Country. Aaron's played a couple of shows here in Sioux Falls and has had a great following of passionate fans. I expect his fan base is going to appreciate taking the party outside, and to a beautiful place like Ft. Randall Casino. The stage will be outside, under the stars, the weather will be West Texas Hot, the drinks ice cold and the music spot on! You can buy your tickets on line, right here!

If you don't have a ticket for the show yet, you have some time. I know Justin and the crew at the casino are excited about the show and they should be, Aaron is an awesome performer who cares about putting on a GREAT SHOW every time! Call your friends, and let 'em know, Aaron Watson is coming to Kickin' Country and we have to go!