AAA’s ‘Tipsy Tow’ Offered this July 4th Holiday to Get You AND Your Car Home Safely

If the 4th of July weekend party goes a little later than you expected - and you've have a few more beers than you thought you would - call "Tipsy Tow" to get yourself and your car home safely.

AAA South Dakota is offering a free ride home and tow service over the Fourth of July holiday weekend for those who celebrated our independence a bit too much.

"Tipsy Tow" service is available from 6 p.m. Monday until 4 a.m. Wednesday. The free service will be available in Sioux Falls, Rapid City, Mitchell and Yankton.

By calling 1-800 AAA-HELP (800-222-4357) AAA will provide a free tow of the person's vehicle and a free ride home for up to two people within a 15-mile radius from where the person is picked up.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol will also be very visible this weekend along with Sioux Falls police Department watching for drunk drivers. Don't be one of them.

By the way, the only place AAA will take the person is home so no bar hoppin' with your car in tow. Sorry.

