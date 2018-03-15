AAA’s Tipsy Tow Can Be Your Lucky Charm on St. Paddy’s Day

Anticipating a huge celebration this weekend then make getting a ride a high priority in your party plans.

With St. Patrick's Day this Saturday (March 17) it will be a wild and crazy time for some. In Sioux Falls there are specials at so many bars and restaurants and we want you to be safe while getting your green on.

Once again AAA South Dakota is offering free rides home for St. Patrick’s Day partiers and their vehicles at no charge. Your plans are to have a good time not a DUI.

Tipsy Tow will be available from 12:00 PM on St. Patrick’s Day until 4:00 AM on Sunday, March 18 in Sioux Falls, Rapid City, Mitchell, Yankton, Aberdeen and Vermillion.

To access Tipsy Tow, call 1-800-222-4357 (AAA-HELP) and say, “I need a Tipsy Tow.” AAA will come get you and your vehicle and make sure both get home safely, no questions asked, within a 15-mile radius from point of pick up.

