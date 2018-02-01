AAA South Dakota Offers Tipsy Tow Service Post Super Bowl Rides

Party on an cheer for your favorite team during the Super Bowl this Sunday but if you carry on too much leave the driving to someone else.

AAA South Dakota will once again offer party goers a safe ride home for those living in Sioux Falls and five other cities around the state. Tipsy Tow starts at 3:00 PM this Sunday, February 4th and runs until 4:00 AM Monday, February 5th in Sioux Falls, Rapid City, Aberdeen, Yankton, Mitchell and Vermillion.

Call (800) 222-4357 (AAA HELP) and say, “I need a Tipsy Tow.” AAA will give you and your vehicle a ride home within a 15-mile radius of point of pickup.

AAA also suggests party hosts offer Mocktails which are zero-proof beverages for both non-drinkers and children.

