AAA South Dakota Collecting Supplies to Help Local Students

While no one is ready to think summer is over quite yet, the reality is that back-to-school time will be here before you know it. In an effort to help local schools, AAA South Dakota is collecting school supplies through August 26 at all of its locations.

The campaign is called 'Building Blocks to Support Our Future Members' and encourages all AAA associates, members and the general public to donate new and unused school supplies at any of their nine locations.

The local schools supported by the collection drive are chosen by AAA associates in those cities, and after the donations are all collected, the supplies will then be delivered to their chosen schools.

Following are all the AAA locations in South Dakota along with the address:

Aberdeen 1715 S 6th Ave SE

Brookings 1812 6th St SE

Mitchell 1600 N Main St.

Pierre 201 E Sioux Ave.

Rapid City 815 St. Joseph St.

Sioux Falls 1300 Industrial Ave.

Sioux Falls 3701 W. 49th St.

Spearfish 1700 N. Main

Yankton 2503 Fox Run Pkwy

Source: AAA South Dakota

See Also:

Sign Up for the Our Newsletter Enter your email to receive the latest news and information directly to your inbox! Name * First Last

Email *

​