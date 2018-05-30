A1 Meat Scented Candles Are The Perfect Gift For Fathers Day!
Looking for the perfect gift for your father for Father's Day? Get him something that will fill the house with the aroma of juicy, hearty dinner with the sweet and tangy taste of A.1. sauce!
A.1., the famous grilling sauce, knows what dad actually wants for Father’s Day: A.1.Meat Scented Candles. Each candle burns anywhere between 40-60 hours and fills any room with the signature smell of A.1.
The limited-edition 9oz candles retail for $14.99 each and are available in three delicious scents: Original Meat, Backyard BBQ and Classic Burger. Each candle is made and poured right here in the USA.
So this Father's Day, get your father a truly unique gift that celebrates Dad! Not just the same same old tie or card in the mail, get him a manly meat candle! But hurry, they are only available for a limited time.
Source: businesswire.com
See also: