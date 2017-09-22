I often see women carrying more than one thing over their shoulder. It's usually a purse and most times another bag that would hold extra STUFF.

As if they need more STUFF than the stuff in their purse.

I know! My wife warned me about going too deep into this but I'll try anything once. Even if it risks physical danger.

So what STUFF does a woman need that would require more than one bag? I asked some coworkers and other female friends and here's what they carry:

Lunch

Laptop, with STUFF from work

Extra pair of shoes

Gun

Gym clothes

Supplements

Deodorant

Book

Snack

And then there's the whole backpack thing!

Quoting one person I asked: "Oh... I carry a lot of baggage... but I don't think that's the kind of bags you're talking about." LOL.

See also: