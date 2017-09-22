A Woman Needs More Than One Bag-But How Many Is Too Many?
I often see women carrying more than one thing over their shoulder. It's usually a purse and most times another bag that would hold extra STUFF.
As if they need more STUFF than the stuff in their purse.
I know! My wife warned me about going too deep into this but I'll try anything once. Even if it risks physical danger.
So what STUFF does a woman need that would require more than one bag? I asked some coworkers and other female friends and here's what they carry:
- Lunch
- Laptop, with STUFF from work
- Extra pair of shoes
- Gun
- Gym clothes
- Supplements
- Deodorant
- Book
- Snack
And then there's the whole backpack thing!
Quoting one person I asked: "Oh... I carry a lot of baggage... but I don't think that's the kind of bags you're talking about." LOL.
See also: