A Winter Weather Advisory To Start Monday

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT MONDAY... * WHAT...Mixed precipitation with freezing rain and freezing drizzle. Total ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch expected. * WHERE...Portions of east central and southeast South Dakota, northwest Iowa and southwest Minnesota. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CDT Monday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The ice will result in difficult travel conditions on untreated road surfaces, including during the morning commute on Monday. Be prepared for reduced visibilities at times. Sidewalks and driveways will likely be very slippery. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Winter Weather Advisory means that periods of snow, sleet or freezing rain will cause travel difficulties. Be prepared for slippery roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.