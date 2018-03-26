A Winter Weather Advisory To Start Monday

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Minnehaha County, in effect until 10:00 AM Monday Morning.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT MONDAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation with freezing rain and freezing
  drizzle. Total ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch
  expected.

* WHERE...Portions of east central and southeast South Dakota,
  northwest Iowa and southwest Minnesota.

* WHEN...Until 10 AM CDT Monday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The ice will result in difficult travel
  conditions on untreated road surfaces, including during the
  morning commute on Monday. Be prepared for reduced visibilities
  at times. Sidewalks and driveways will likely be very slippery.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Winter Weather Advisory means that periods of snow, sleet or
freezing rain will cause travel difficulties. Be prepared for
slippery roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while
driving. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling
from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

 

