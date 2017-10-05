A True Patriot Hero Emerges from the Las Vegas Tragedy: ‘I Will Always Stand for My Country, My President’

While authorities try to unlock the mind of a mad man and uncover a motive for the tragedy in Las Vegas, Thomas Gunderson, who was shot in the leg during the massacre, rose from his hospital bed to meet President Trump and the First Lady.

He posted this video on his Facebook page shortly after the visit and has been viewed and shared millions of times.

He writes: "I will never lie down when the President of this great country comes to shake my hand! There may be plenty of issues in this country but I will always respect my country, my president and my flag. Shot in the leg or not, I will stand to show my President the respect he deserves!"



In a time when our country has never been this divided,

In a time when certain athletes refuse to stand for the National Anthem,

In a time when gun control debates will enrage the political arena,

In a time when late-night TV hosts have turned from entertainers to non-respectful activists,

Mr. Gunderson reminds us all that we are first show respect to our leaders - whether you voted to elect them or not.

