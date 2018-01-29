Beer fanatics came out in droves on Saturday (January 27) to a packed Sioux Falls Convention Center for the 4th annual Sioux Empire On Tap beer festival.

Over 60 breweries set up booths eager for opinions on new brews - and fan favorites. Over 100 craft beers were on hand to sample with a free glass from the Booze Boys provided.

As I handed out glasses to the masses it became apparent that this was the hottest ticket in town as several people were greeted with a "sold-out event" status.

With such a tremendous variety on hand - and live music from Too Drunk to Fish - the "words "pace yourself" were words of wisdom.

With such positive feedback and two sessions sold out, there's little doubt we'll unite for the 5th annual in 2019. Cheers!

