A Story from the ‘What the Hell Was He Thinking’ File

Getty Images

An Ohio father faces charges after chasing his scared daughter around while wearing a clown mask. A gunshot even resulted in the "stunt."

The incident happened in Boardman, Ohio. Vernon Barrett Junior wore a scary clown mask while chasing his six-year-old daughter around the neighborhood.

Barrett later told police his daughter was having behavior issues and he wanted to scare her rather than spanking her.

During the chase the girl jumped into a stranger's car, then ran to a stranger's apartment for help.

That's when the man at that apartment fired a gunshot into the ground as the father approached the girl.

The father has been charged with child endangerment and inducing panic, the gunman with using a fire arm while intoxicated.

Source: ABC News