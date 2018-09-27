It’s been a long, rough week in the news, but thankfully, we’re far from the shallow now. Lady Gaga is here to spread some joy and has shared the first full song from A Star Is Born . Even better, it’s arrived a day earlier than expected!

Bradley Cooper ’s remake of the classic romance hasn’t even come out yet, but I’m sure you and any human who’s been in a movie theater lately already knows every word of the chorus to “Shallow.” It’s the song in the A Star Is Born trailer and promos that’s been stuck in your head for months now, and finally, you can listen to it in full, all day long, until the movie hits theaters next week.

The video isn’t the full performance of the song from the movie, but it does show off a good chunk of it. In the film, Cooper’s rock star brings Gaga’s Ally onto the stage to sing the song, her first time singing her own lyrics, and first time singing to a massive stadium. It’s the best moment of the film – honestly, a top contender for one of the single best movie moments of 2018. Luckily, the video doesn’t give it all away and instead splices in some new footage, plus a look at Ally’s popstar red hairstyle.

You can buy the song now from all the places you usually buy your music, stream it on Spotify, listen to a tease of another track Gaga shared yesterday, and pre-order the soundtrack (which sadly won’t be released until the film opens next week). Prepare to be humming this song until next February – I sure as heck bet this’ll be taking home the Oscar for Best Original Song. A Star Is Born hits theaters October 5.