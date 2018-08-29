If you thought this summer movie season was overflowing with sequels, just wait until 2020. Two years from now we’ll be getting a pair of sequels, one to a recent horror hit, and another to a Tom Cruise classic.

John Krasinski ’s A Quiet Place was a massive hit, both critically and at the box office where it roped in $188 million domestically. But its silent scares apparently weren’t enough, so now we’re getting a sequel . A Quieter Place – OK, it’s not called that but it really should be – will officially hit theaters on May 15, 2020, according to The Hollywood Reporter . The first movie ended on a bit of a cliffhanger when – spoiler alert – a pair of sound-hunting monsters are seen running towards the Abbott house as Emily Blunt cocks a gun. Did they live? Did they die? Are there more monsters out there? No idea!

The screenwriters previously said they have a bunch of unused ideas from the first movie that they could use for the sequel. When I asked star Millicent Simmonds what she thought the sequel should be about, she suggested a handful of potential stories : a prequel, stories about other surviving families, or something about the day the aliens/monsters arrived on Earth. Lots to work with, but I just hope it can convince us a follow-up is even necessary in the first place, as we don’t really need one. Krasinski is writing the sequel, but no word yet on if he returns to direct.

Paramount’s updated release calendar also revealed Top Gun 2 will take a little bit longer to return to the danger zone. Originally slated for next July, the Joseph Kosinski -directed sequel will now arrive on June 26, 2020. Cruise will reprise his Maverick, Miles Teller will play his protege/Goose’s son, and Jennifer Connelly has been rumored to join.

Two more tweaks to Paramount’s release calendar include changes to the Terminator reboot, now opening one week early on November 15, 2019, and the Sonic the Hedgehog movie, set for November 8 next year.