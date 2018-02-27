On the corner of 26th Street and Sycamore Avenue on the east side of Sioux Falls there is an empty Pizza Hut. The dine-in pizza restaurant closed last July. Now there's word that that location will soo house something new.

The Sioux Falls Business Journal reports that Taco John's has bought the location and will open a new restaurant there.

According to The Argus Leader, local Taco John's franchisee Ted Miller says they will tear down the old Pizza Hut building and build a new store. They plan on doing it this summer.

This will be a nice addition to the east side.

