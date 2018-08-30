Presidents Bowl has provided us some of the greatest moments of high school football over the last 26 years, but the 27th edition is rather unique.

While the games feature two Metro-Conference clashes, the matchups are actually uncommon. Brandon Valley will make their first ever appearance at Presidents Bowl, and are the first new team to appear since the Yankton Bucks did so in 2015. The Lynx are also only the fifth team outside of the three Sioux Falls public schools to participate in the early season event.

Throughout the years we have seen many combinations between Roosevelt/Lincoln and Washington/Lincoln, but we haven't seen many games played between the Rough Riders and Warriors. 2018 will mark just the sixth time in 27 years that the two teams will meet. Washington holds a 3-2 overall record over Roosevelt.

Washington has been the most successful Sioux Falls public school team at Presidents Bowl holding a 17-9 record. Roosevelt is 11-15 overall, while Lincoln sits at 7-19 entering this year.

O'Gorman will not play in Presidents Bowl for the second time in the last 23 years. They were not on the schedule from 1992-1995, 2015, and now in 2018. The Knights, however, hold the highest winning percentage of any team that has played in the bowl games at 71.4% (15-6).

Rapid City Central (1992, 1993) and Rapid City Stevens (1994, 1995) played in the early editions and both went 1-1 overall. Yankton is 0-1 following a 43-19 loss to Washington in 2015.

The 27th annual Presidents Bowl takes place at Howard Wood Field on Saturday, September 1st. This year Brandon Valley and Lincoln will open the doubleheader at 3:30, followed by Washington and Roosevelt at 7:00.

Presidents Bowl Records By Team:

Washington (17-9)

Roosevelt (11-15)

Lincoln (7-19)

O'Gorman (15-6)

Rapid City Central (1-1)

Rapid City Stevens (1-1)

Yankton (0-1)

Brandon Valley (0-0)

Presidents Bowl Sioux Falls Public Schools Head-to-Head Records:

Roosevelt vs. Lincoln (7-4 RHS). Met in 1992 , 1993 , 1994 , 1995 , 1999 , 2003 , 2007 , 2012 , 2014 , 2015 , 2017 .

vs. (7-4 RHS). Met in , , , , , , , , , , . Washington vs. Lincoln (8-2 WHS). Met in 1997 , 1998, 2000, 2002, 2004, 2006 , 2008, 2009, 2011 , 2016.

(8-2 WHS). Met in , 1998, 2000, 2002, 2004, , 2008, 2009, , 2016. Washington vs. Roosevelt (3-2 WHS). Met in 1996, 2001, 2005 , 2010, 2013 .

Presidents Bowl Head-to-Head Records:

Bold indicates years Sioux Falls public school won

Lincoln vs. O'Gorman (4-1 O'G). Met in 1996, 2001, 2005, 2010, 2013 .

. Lincoln vs. Brandon Valley (0-0). 2018.

Roosevelt vs. O'Gorman (8-2 O'G). Met in 1997, 1998, 2000, 2002, 2004, 2006, 2008, 2009, 2011 , 2016 .

, . Washington vs. O'Gorman (3-3). Met in 1999, 2003 , 2007, 2012 , 2014, 2017 .

, 2007, , 2014, . Washington vs. RC Central (1-1). Met in 1992, 1993 .

. Washington vs. RC Stevens (1-1). Met in 1994, 1995 .

. Washington vs. Yankton (1-0). Met in 2015 .

