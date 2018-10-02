A Letter From the Guy Stuck in the Middle of the Intersection

Hi, I know you can see me. I'm hard to miss, sitting here in my car in the middle of the intersection. It's just after 5:00 PM on a weekday at Western and 57th Street. I'm sitting here in the middle of the intersection, blocking traffic. I don't want to be. I didn't do it on purpose. I just wanted to get from 57th to Western and then onto I-229. But alas, here I am. And here you are giving me the stink eye from behind your windshield.

OK, here's what happened. Traffic was heavy but moving pretty good. I was behind a big truck, so I couldn't see everything that was happening in the lane in front of us. We're cruising along, the light is green, and I'm excited that I'll make it through this intersection so I can get on 229. When suddenly, brake lights!

Everything came to a stop, and here I am, stuck in the middle of the intersection. Yes! I know I am blocking the traffic that was waiting at the opposite red light. I did not plan on it. If traffic kept moving I would not be here. The flow was really smooth when I entered the intersection, or else I'd not have rolled on out into no man's land here.

I'm trying to telegraph to you that I share your disgust at this situation. I'm pounding the steering wheel and throwing my arms up. I'm making very animated movements with my head to demonstrate that we share a frustration with whatever is happening on the north side of the Western Avenue viaduct. I'm even mouthing swear words so you will be sure to know that I too am angry at the way this intersection interaction played out.

You don't need to honk your horn. I can't move until the truck in front of me moves. He can't move until the car in front of him moves, and so on, until whoever thinks it's OK to try to make a left-hand turn across three lanes of traffic, at a place without a light, at 5:05 PM on a Wednesday, gives up and goes around the block.

So, as we sit here, our commutes are equally stymied. Just know I didn't want this any more than you did. But like survivors of the zombie apocalypse, we must band together to defeat the flesh-hungry hordes and rebuild civilization. Or in this case, sit here patiently for an extra 20 seconds.

Speaking of which, I see the brake lights blinking off, and it looks like we're on the move. See you later.