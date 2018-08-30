A Homestead Brew Hosts Balloons and Beer

A Homestead Brew is a brewery located in Valley Springs, South Dakota and on September 1, they are hosting Balloons and Beer .

Together with Sioux Falls Ballooning Association, Balloons and Beer is a chance to enjoy a craft beer and watch some amazing hot air balloons take flight.

All balloon flights are weather permitting. The event starts at 7 PM at A Homestead Brew. A Homestead Brew is located at 26685 486th Ave. in Valley Springs, South Dakota.

On A Homestead Brew's Facebook page, they describe themselves as follows, "A Homestead Brew is a farmhouse brewery located on 6 acres of hops in rural South Dakota. Our goal is to create a field to glass experience, using ingredients grown on the farm in each glass of handcrafted South Dakota brew."

A Homestead Brew will also host Pints and Pizza on September 7.

The Sioux Falls Ballooning Association was started in 1975 and according to their Facebook page, their mission is, "The Sioux Falls Ballooning Association is here to provide, by professional means, education, safety, and training of both crew and pilots thru the promotion of the sport of hot air ballooning in the greater Sioux Empire."

And when A Homestead Brew and Sioux Falls Ballooning Association's powers combine you get Balloons and Beer!

