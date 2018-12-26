A Four Day Work Week May Be On The Way

Burned out at work, are ya?

It doesn't seem all that long ago that a six day work week was normal. Monday through Saturday was a given, and maybe a couple hours on Sunday just to keep 'caught up'.

Somewhere along the way that all changed. Six became five, a five day work week. In many offices and other places of employment, asking an employee to work on a Saturday was...well, it wasn't appreciated. Even with overtime pay, that sixth day seemed like a killer to some.

And so, five it is. And maybe at some point in the future, was.

A management software company called Planio introduced a four day work week earlier this year. And they say, yep, it's a good thing for everyone involved. According to them 'It is much healthier and we do a better job if we're not working crazy hours'.

I'm not sure if that implies that a five day week is 'crazy hours', but if it does, than a six day work week must seem insane.

And of course, growing up where and when I did, I knew a lot of folks that worked seven days a week. Interestingly enough, they didn't complain and were happy.

Anyway, there may come a day when your kids or grandkids work just four days a week.

And then maybe three?