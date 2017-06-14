This is no ordinary summer camp. And these are no ordinary summer campers.

It's the one week of the year some of our Cure Kids Cancer heroes gather together for some incredible fun and fellowship at Camp Bring It On.

The camp is designed to be a safe place for all of our heroes, whether they're in the middle of their battle with cancer, or whether they've come through the other side.

The event is funded in large part by your donations to our Cure Kids Cancer Radiothon, each year at Sanford Children's Hospital. Extermely generous donations from other businesses and organizations also make the experience possible.

For years you have heard us talk about what a life changing time this is for the kids, and we wanred to give you an up close look at Camp Bring It On.

For the last several years, the camp has called Joy Ranch home. The ranch is eight miles northwest of Watertown and is set up to resemble an old 1880's town. But it's not stuck in the past when it comes to things to do.

There's an area to ride horses, shoot a bow and arrow, fire a paintball gun, sit by a campfire, go tubing or boating on the lake, play basketball, or do arts and crafts.

When the weather isn't cooperating, there are plenty of indoor activites to keep the fun going. There are a number of different rooms to host small group discussions and interactive educational opportunities. There's even a game room with a pool table, card table, and foosball table. And of course a large main dining room for meals.

The campers have comfortable bunk rooms to stay in, while the counselors, staff and medical personnel have hotel-type rooms for their stay.

There are nurses and doctors on staff 24/7 during the camp to assist if needed.

As impressive as the facilities are, the one thing that sets Camp Bring It On apart from any other camp is the incredible spirit that radiates throughout the place!

Everywhere you go and everywhere you look, you see smiles on the faces of these amazing kids, who have all had their lives turned upside down by pediatric cancer.

This is the one place they can go and truly fit in. No judgement, no strange looks, just a camp full of incredible kids who all share the unbreakable bond of fighting cancer.

And what would camp be without a camp song?

Tuesday (June 13) was a very special day at camp this year, as the Bellator Titans motorcycle group rumbled down Main Street at Camp Bring It On, to drop off a check for $50,150.

The Sioux Falls Morning Optimist Club and Culver's were also on hand to present sizable contributions to Camp Bring It On.

This outpouring of support has been heartwarming. But none of this would be possible without your continued generousity every year at Radiothon. Thank you again for helping us fight cancer, so kids don't have to.

When you hear us talk about Camp Bring It On, at Radiothon next March, remember the smiles on the faces of these 55 kids.

