‘A Christmas Story’ the Musical, Live at the Pavilion

Most people know exactly what you're talking about if you utter the line, "You'll shoot your eye out kid!". If you don't, that is an even better reason to take your whole family out for a holiday excursion to the Washington Pavilion to see A Christmas Story - The Musical.

This wonderful show is based on the beloved 1983 holiday film which starred Darren McGavin, Melinda Dillon and Peter Billingsley. You'll see all the beloved characters, Ralphie and Randy Parker, the Old Man, Mom (Mrs. Parker), Ralphie's friends Flick and Schwartz, hooligans Scut Farkus and Grover Dill and more.

The show ran on Broadway during the holiday season of 2012 and was nominated for three Tony Awards, including Best Musical score, so you know the music and songs are terrific.

This production is being presented by the Dakota Academy of Performing Arts with a very talented group of local actors filling the roles, so treat yourself and your family to this very special holiday treat.

A Christmas Story - The Musical is being performed Thursday and Friday, December 14 and 15 at 7 PM and on Saturday, December 16 at 2 PM and at 7:00 PM and finally, on Sunday, December 17 at 2:00 PM at the Washington Pavilion in the Belbas Theatre.

You can purchase tickets at the Washington Pavilion box office and also online.

For more information follow Dakota Academy of Performing Arts on Facebook.

