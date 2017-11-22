A Christmas Miracle: Construction on Arrowhead Parkway Wraps Up

Consider it an early Christmas gift from the city of Sioux Falls. Something so good, it will have Christmas shoppers singing "Joy to the World" down every Dawley Farms shopping center aisle. The Arrowhead Parkway construction project is over for 2017!

KDLT News is reporting, Arrowhead Parkway on the east side of Sioux Falls is back open for business and just in time for the Christmas shopping season. The major Sioux Falls road that has been under construction and filled with orange cones since August is complete for now.

Phase one of the project is done. That means commuters and holiday shoppers bound for the Dawley Farms area can expect to see a repaired street, that has been widened to 6 lanes, including a median with left turn lanes.

Sioux Falls GNC Franchise Owner, Casey Nickell told KDLT News, “It’s definitely more of an Oh My God. I’m excited, I’m very happy moment. It was an area that definitely needed some TLC.”

Many stores like GNC in the area saw a decline in business when the road leading up to their shopping center was closed. Nickell told KDLT, customer count was definitely down.

According to the KDLT News report, city officials did their best to provide detours to help with the traffic flow. As work continued on the project, businesses did start to see an increase in customers. As soon as the construction on the road started to wrap up, and gateways to the street opened back up, cars began to once again pack the parking lots, and sales in the stores immediately went up.

But hold on to your backhoe, phase two of the project, which includes work on Highline Avenue to Sycamore Avenue starts up in the spring of 2018.

For now, commuters and Christmas shoppers can enjoy the improved traffic flow, and smoother roads ahead.

Source: KDLT TV