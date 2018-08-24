A Busy September Border To Border In South Dakota!

Well, when September comes I think of Fall. And...where did the summer go??

School back in session, the air turning just a bot cooler day by day, night by night. And things slow down a little bit.

Or do they?

Actually, things are hoppin' in September in the Sunshine state and I mean border to border!

I was checking out the Travel South Dakota website and wow, it doesn't matter where you live in the state, there's something cool and fun happening for you in September.

Out west it might be the Studebaker car Show in Custer or maybe the Mount Rushmore Rodeo over by Hill City. Up north the Beef N Fun Festival is happening in Mobridge and have you checked out the annual Grape Stomp Festival in Rosholt?

If you're on the east side of the state, drop in on the South Dakota Festival of Books in Brookings, the Sidewalk Arts festival in Sioux Falls and there's always Strawberry Winery Sangria Sundays.

Now, that's only the tip of the proverbial iceberg. Check out hundreds of events in September and beyond at the Travel South Dakota website and you'll agree, there's no slowing down on fun in good 'ol South Dakota!

