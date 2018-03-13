A Brewhaha Is Coming to Sioux Falls in March

Beer and stories typically go hand in hand. That will be the case once again, when Brewhaha 2018, an event to support adult literacy and REACH takes place at the Museum of Visual Materials located at 500 North Main Avenue here in Sioux Falls.

The annual beer tasting event happens from 5:30 to 8:00 PM on Thursday, (March 22) and is scheduled to feature an evening of travel stories told by local storytellers.

Yes, there will be a number of beers you can sample that evening, along with some very fun, and interesting stories being told. KSFY TV reports that attendees will also be able to socialize, dine on some delicious food, and participate in various silent auctions as well as unique raffle opportunities throughout the night.

The best part, all the proceeds from the evening will benefit REACH Literacy, an organization that provides unique tutoring to adults in the Sioux Empire.

Single seat tickets can be purchased right now for $50, pick up a pair for $90, and grab a table of 8 tickets for $350.

Find out more information on Brewhaha 2018 here.

Source: KSFY TV

