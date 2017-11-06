9-Year-Old With Cancer Wants Cards for His Last Christmas

Meet nine-year-old Jacob Thompson from Portland, Maine. Back in 2014, he was diagnosed with Stage 4 high-risk neuroblastoma and a few weeks ago doctors told him that he would have one month to live.

So the family decided to celebrate Christmas early this year. Jacob is looking forward to presents and cards from family and friends, but told family members that he would also love if other people from around the world sent him cards as well.

Just five days after he announced that he announced his wish, he has received over 100 cards from people all over the country. Even some from the Netherlands, Australia, Denmark and Antarctica. If you would like to send a Christmas card to Jacob, the mailing address is below:

Jacob Thompson

c/o Maine Medical Center

22 Bramhall Street

Portland, ME 04102