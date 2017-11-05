9 Fun Things You Must Do This Month in Sioux Falls

Who says there's never anything fun to do in this city? With the holidays approaching, the November calendar of events is starting to look a little festive. Here are 9 Fun Things You Must Do This Month in Sioux Falls.

 

  • 1

    Take the Family to a Hockey Game

    The Stampede have several home games this month. Cheer on the Herd at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center.

    Friday, November 10 - 7:05 PM vs Sioux  City

    Friday, November 17 - 7:05 PM vs Muskegon

    Saturday, November 18 - 7:05 PM vs Muskegon

    Friday, November 24 - 7:05 PM vs Tri-city

    Saturday, November 25 - 7:05 PM vs Team USA.

     

  • 2

    Dance in the Aisles at Decades Rewind

    Friday, November 10 - 7:30 PM at the Washington Pavilion

    Disco, funk, rock and motown all mixed together for one fun night of reminiscing. Decades Rewind is a National touring concert featuring music from the 60s, 70s and 80.  The theatrical concert features over sixty songs, 100 costume changes, a 14-piece band and video. Prices start at $41.

  • 3

    See Falls Park Sparkle with Winter Wonderland

    November 17, 2017 - January 7, 2018

    See Falls Park light up nightly with thousands of holiday lights. Everything from trees to light poles will be decorated for a fascinating display of holiday cheer.

  • 4

    Parade of Lights

    Friday, November 24 - 7:30 PM in Downtown Sioux Falls

    Holiday floats and festive music will flood Dowtown Sioux Falls as we officially kick off the holiday season. The parade takes place from 13th Street to 5th Street. There will be an after party and awards ceremony at the Holiday Inn City Centre after the parade.

  • 5

    Shop 'til You Drop at the Sioux Empire Arts and Crafts Festival

    Friday, November 10 - 11:00 AM - 7:00 PM

    Saturday, November 11 - 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM

    At the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds Expo Building

    Over 280 exhibitors with 100% handcrafted items will featured at one of the biggest holiday craft shows in the area. You'll find jewelry, furniture, wood, metal, fine arts, home decor and more. Admission is $5. Kids 12 and under get in free. Bring an old or broken cell phone or tablet for free admission.

  • 6

    Celebrate the Christmas Season with a Performance of "The Nutcracker"

    Thursday, November 30 - 7:00 PM - Washington Pavilion

    Moscow Ballet's Great Russian Nutcracker returns to Sioux Falls. Enjoy watching nearly 40 ballerinas and danseurs in lavish costumes and special effects. Tickets start at $28.

  • 7

    Sioux Falls Skyforce Basketball is a Slam Dunk

    Take the family to a Sioux Falls Skyforce game at the Sanford Pentagon.

    Monday, November 6 - 7:00 PM vs the Lakeland Magic

    Friday, November 10 - 7:00 PM vs Delaware

    Saturday, November 11 - 7:00 PM vs Salt Lake City

    Friday, November 17 - 7:00 PM vs Rio Grande Valley

    Saturday, November 18 - 7:00 PM Rio Grande Valley

    Monday, November 27 - 6:30 PM vs Erie

  • 8

    Swing and Sing Along with Shaun Johnson and His Big Band

    Thursday, November 30 - 7:30 PM at the Washington Pavilion.

    The Shaun Johnson Big Band Experience fuses vocal jazz and swing with a contemporary punch. Shaun Johnson is also one-fourth of the band Tonic Sol-fa. Tickets to his big band holiday concert start at $40.

  • 9

    Run for Food Before You Stuff Your Face

    Thursday, November 23 - 8:00 PM at the Banquet, 900 East 8th Street

    Before you stuff your belly with Thanksgiving dinner, get a little exercise and help out a great cause. The Run for Food is a no-frills run. There's no participation t-shirt, no clock, no registration. A $10 donation will be accepted to support The Banquet. The event is a one-mile, 5K or 10K run on Thanksgiving morning and is the Banquet's largest fundraiser.

